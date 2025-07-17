Tragic Case of Alleged Harassment Sparks Multiple Investigations

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police intensifies its probe into the tragic death of a 20-year-old college student following allegations of sexual harassment. The student's fatal immolation has resulted in the arrest of two college officials.

Key witness Jyotiranjan Biswal sustained injuries while attempting a rescue. His testimony is crucial as it may clarify whether the student acted alone or was coerced, given her family's allegations.

Additionally, the Balasore Police has registered a cyber harassment case, adding layers to the investigation, which now involves multiple law enforcement and educational entities scrutinizing the incident and its aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)