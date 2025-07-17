Left Menu

Tragic Case of Alleged Harassment Sparks Multiple Investigations

The Odisha Police Crime Branch investigates the self-immolation of a 20-year-old student, allegedly due to sexual harassment. Key witness Jyotiranjan Biswal, injured while attempting to save the student, provides insights. Two college officials face charges, while a cyber harassment case arises against five locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police intensifies its probe into the tragic death of a 20-year-old college student following allegations of sexual harassment. The student's fatal immolation has resulted in the arrest of two college officials.

Key witness Jyotiranjan Biswal sustained injuries while attempting a rescue. His testimony is crucial as it may clarify whether the student acted alone or was coerced, given her family's allegations.

Additionally, the Balasore Police has registered a cyber harassment case, adding layers to the investigation, which now involves multiple law enforcement and educational entities scrutinizing the incident and its aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

