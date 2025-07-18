Eswatini's Dilemma: Balancing Deportees and Diplomatic Relations

Five immigrants deported by the United States are now confined in Eswatini, a small African nation. This move, part of the previous administration's third-country deportation strategy, sees the individuals held in solitary for an undefined period. The Eswatini government plans their eventual repatriation with UN assistance, although timelines remain unclear.

The US Department of Homeland Security has labeled these individuals as violent criminals, with convictions ranging from murder to child rape. They hail from Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen, and Laos. The deportation reflects the continuance of policies initiated during Trump's presidency, which sought relocation agreements with countries across Africa and Latin America.

Eswatini confirmed the men's detainment, underscoring the nation's role in ongoing international deportation politics. The agreement with the US remains undisclosed, stirring debate about potential gains for Eswatini in return for accepting deportees. Human rights groups have expressed concerns about both countries involved, emphasizing issues within Eswatini's governance structure and prison conditions.