MPs Demand Repatriation of Transferred Railway Staff

Three Members of Parliament have called on the Railway administration to reverse the transfer of 12 loco pilots in Southern Railway, citing allegations of punitive action following protests. Despite vacancies in the Palakkad Division, the staff have not been repatriated. MPs argue this prolongs hardships for the employees.

Updated: 12-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:44 IST
  • India

Amid allegations of punitive measures, at least three Members of Parliament have urged Southern Railway to reverse the transfer of 12 loco pilots. The transfers followed the employees' participation in union-led protests in June 2024, demanding adequate weekly rest and other grievances.

The protests, spanning almost a month, did not disrupt train operations, yet the protesting loco pilots faced transfers to distant depots. Following negotiations, several employees were returned to their original postings, but 12 remain displaced, leading to calls for corrective action.

MPs including John Brittas, V K Sreekandan, and V Sivadasan have appealed for immediate repatriation, highlighting available vacancies in Palakkad Division. They cite ongoing stress and hardship faced by the loco pilots due to prolonged separation from their families, urging swift resolution to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

