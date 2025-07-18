Trump Denounces WSJ for Alleged Fake Epstein Note

Donald Trump has dismissed allegations from the Wall Street Journal, which reported that a controversial personal note from 2003 linked him to Jeffrey Epstein. The alleged letter is said to be part of a birthday album for Epstein, prior to sex-abuse allegations against him becoming public.

On Thursday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to declare the letter as fake and threatened to sue the newspaper and Rupert Murdoch, who controls its publisher, News Corp. "The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued," he asserted.

Despite the controversy, representatives from the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones & Co., as well as News Corp, have declined to comment. This development adds pressure on ongoing discussions regarding the connections between influential figures and Epstein, following the Justice Department's dismissal of conspiracy theories related to Epstein's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)