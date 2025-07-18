Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Administrative Transformation

The Arunachal Pradesh government is forming an Administrative Reforms Commission to enhance public administration. Chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the selection process is underway with input from various leaders. The commission will propose governance reforms aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh is taking decisive steps towards enhancing its public administration by initiating an Administrative Reforms Commission, as revealed by an official statement on Friday. This commission aims to bring transformative changes in the state's governance.

A selection committee meeting, overseen by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, marked the commencement of the process on Thursday. The meeting saw the participation of State Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, whose insights were praised.

The proposed commission will undertake a comprehensive review of the existing administrative processes, recommending reforms to improve service delivery and streamline operations. This aligns with India's broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, aiming for a developed nation by its centenary of independence.

