Cruelty in Matrimony: Denial and Divorce in Landmark Bombay High Court Ruling

The Bombay High Court has ruled that a refusal to engage in a physical relationship and unfounded suspicions of infidelity are valid grounds for cruelty in a marriage. This ruling comes in a case where a woman sought to challenge a family court's divorce order.

Judges Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale dismissed the woman's plea, which argued against the divorce and requested a monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh. The couple, who wed in 2013, separated in 2014, with the husband filing for divorce in 2015, citing instances of cruelty.

The court acknowledged the husband's claims of mental agony caused by his wife's behavior, including mistreatment of his specially abled sister and public humiliation. The bench concluded that the marriage was irreparably broken, affirming the divorce granted by the lower court.