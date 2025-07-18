Security Scare at Polo Bazaar: Ganja Bag Mistaken for Explosive

A security scare erupted at Polo Bazaar on Friday when a black bag, believed to contain explosives, was spotted at a busy market section, causing alarm among bystanders. Rapid police action led to the Bomb Disposal Squad's deployment, and the area was promptly cordoned off.

Soon thereafter, Nijimu Fithu, a 24-year-old resident of Kenuozou Colony in Nagaland's Kohima Sadar, turned up claiming the bag was his. Despite this, standard procedures were meticulously followed by security forces before Bomb Disposal experts examined the contents.

The bag was later found to contain packets of suspected ganja. Consequently, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force has initiated an investigation, underlining concerns over regional drug trafficking issues, while Fithu is being questioned to determine the contraband's source and target destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)