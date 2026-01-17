Nagaland PAC Advocates Unified 'Naga Common Platform'

In a decisive move, the Nagaland government's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has proposed the formation of a 'Naga Common Platform' to consolidate discussions among various civil societies, seeking a political solution.

Chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the PAC meeting underscored the urgency in creating an apex body that could effectively represent the Naga people in political talks. Deputy Chief Minister and PAC Co-Convenor T R Zeliang emphasized the need for unity, stating that fragmented organizations dilute the representation.

The initiative follows the historical 2015 framework agreement aimed at resolving Naga issues, which remains incomplete due to specific demands like a separate flag. Earlier efforts in expanding infrastructure, like Dimapur Airport, were also discussed, indicating broad governmental involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)