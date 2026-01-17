Left Menu

Nagaland PAC Advocates Unified 'Naga Common Platform'

The Nagaland government's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) urges the establishment of a 'Naga Common Platform' for unified dialogue among civil societies. Led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the initiative aims to streamline negotiations on the Naga political issue by bringing together various groups under one apex body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Nagaland government's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has proposed the formation of a 'Naga Common Platform' to consolidate discussions among various civil societies, seeking a political solution.

Chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the PAC meeting underscored the urgency in creating an apex body that could effectively represent the Naga people in political talks. Deputy Chief Minister and PAC Co-Convenor T R Zeliang emphasized the need for unity, stating that fragmented organizations dilute the representation.

The initiative follows the historical 2015 framework agreement aimed at resolving Naga issues, which remains incomplete due to specific demands like a separate flag. Earlier efforts in expanding infrastructure, like Dimapur Airport, were also discussed, indicating broad governmental involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

