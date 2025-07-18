Left Menu

Mumbai Woman Falls Victim to MHADA Flat Scam

A 59-year-old Mumbai woman lost Rs 1.15 crore to a fraudulent scheme promising a subsidised MHADA flat. Four individuals, claiming connections in the housing authority, deceived her. Despite her investments, she received no property and was partially refunded. Police have charged the accused, but no arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:49 IST
Mumbai Woman Falls Victim to MHADA Flat Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old woman in Mumbai was swindled out of Rs 1.15 crore by a group of four individuals who falsely promised her a subsidised MHADA flat, according to the Mumbai police.

The victim, a retired insurance company employee, met the suspects in March 2022. Identified as Ramchandra Acharekar, Prabhjan alias Prabhu Pujar, Ramakant Mahajani, and Satish alias Sachin Suryavanshi, the accused claimed strong connections with MHADA, an official from Shahunagar police station reported.

The group allegedly assured the woman that they had successfully helped others secure similar housing. Trusting their claims, she paid Rs 1.50 crore, including Rs 47 lakh in cash. After receiving no property allotment over three years, she demanded her money back but was only partially refunded Rs 34.5 lakh. Following her complaint, the accused have been charged with cheating and breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025