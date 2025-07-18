Mumbai Woman Falls Victim to MHADA Flat Scam

A 59-year-old woman in Mumbai was swindled out of Rs 1.15 crore by a group of four individuals who falsely promised her a subsidised MHADA flat, according to the Mumbai police.

The victim, a retired insurance company employee, met the suspects in March 2022. Identified as Ramchandra Acharekar, Prabhjan alias Prabhu Pujar, Ramakant Mahajani, and Satish alias Sachin Suryavanshi, the accused claimed strong connections with MHADA, an official from Shahunagar police station reported.

The group allegedly assured the woman that they had successfully helped others secure similar housing. Trusting their claims, she paid Rs 1.50 crore, including Rs 47 lakh in cash. After receiving no property allotment over three years, she demanded her money back but was only partially refunded Rs 34.5 lakh. Following her complaint, the accused have been charged with cheating and breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been reported so far.

