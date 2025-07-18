Left Menu

Diplomatic Waters: Tensions Rise After Bangladesh Detains Indian Fishermen

Bangladesh detained 34 Indian fishermen for fishing in its waters, prompting India to push for their return. The incident raises tensions amid strained India-Bangladesh relations, particularly after Sheikh Hasina fled to India last year.

Updated: 18-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:52 IST
In a move that raises tensions between Bangladesh and India, 34 Indian fishermen have been detained by Bangladeshi authorities for allegedly fishing in Bangladeshi territorial waters. The incident, which took place on the night of July 14 and 15, has prompted swift diplomatic action from India.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh is actively pursuing the release of the fishermen and their vessels. Officials are leveraging diplomatic channels to ensure the safe and prompt return of their nationals, underlining the urgency of the situation.

This confrontation comes against the backdrop of strained relations between the two neighboring nations, exacerbated by the previous year's political unrest in Bangladesh, which saw former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking refuge in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

