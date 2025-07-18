Left Menu

Cardinal Pizzaballa Brings Aid Amidst Gaza Church Crisis

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa entered Gaza to deliver aid following an Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic church, questioning Israel's explanation for the event. The strike killed three and injured several. Despite Israel's claim of a mistake, Vatican officials remain skeptical, urging for peace and civilian protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:07 IST
Cardinal Pizzaballa Brings Aid Amidst Gaza Church Crisis

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrived in Gaza on Friday to provide aid after an Israeli strike hit the sole Catholic church in the region. The attack resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries, leading Pizzaballa and Vatican officials to question Israel's explanation.

Since the onset of Israel's military actions against Hamas in October 2023, the church has sheltered many Palestinians. Pizzaballa expressed a commitment to maintaining a Catholic presence in Gaza and voiced doubts about the strike being an accidental error.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attributing the attack to 'stray ammunition' and pledging an investigation, skepticism persists due to past unresolved incidents. Pope Leo and international leaders are calling for an end to hostilities, emphasizing the protection of civilians and holy sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025