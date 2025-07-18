Cardinal Pizzaballa Brings Aid Amidst Gaza Church Crisis

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrived in Gaza on Friday to provide aid after an Israeli strike hit the sole Catholic church in the region. The attack resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries, leading Pizzaballa and Vatican officials to question Israel's explanation.

Since the onset of Israel's military actions against Hamas in October 2023, the church has sheltered many Palestinians. Pizzaballa expressed a commitment to maintaining a Catholic presence in Gaza and voiced doubts about the strike being an accidental error.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu attributing the attack to 'stray ammunition' and pledging an investigation, skepticism persists due to past unresolved incidents. Pope Leo and international leaders are calling for an end to hostilities, emphasizing the protection of civilians and holy sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)