Tragic Explosion Rocks LA Sheriff's Training Facility

An explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility, reportedly resulting in three deputy fatalities, according to Fox News and local media reports. Official confirmation of the deaths is yet to be released.

A spokesperson from the Sheriff's Department confirmed the explosion took place at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training in East Los Angeles. The cause is still under investigation, with officials withholding confirmation about casualties or injuries. The Los Angeles Times reported the blast occurred while a bomb squad was moving explosives.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi communicated on social media about discussions with Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, regarding the incident described as 'horrific.' She confirmed federal agents are present on scene to gather further information.