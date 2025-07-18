Hamas Negotiations: The Quest for Peace Amid Persistent Hostilities
Hamas is engaged in negotiations for an interim truce in the Gaza war, offering hostage releases and a ceasefire, but Israel has not reciprocated. Mediators are facilitating talks for a proposed 60-day truce, but issues such as army withdrawals and aid delivery remain unresolved amid ongoing conflict casualties.
Hamas, the Palestinian militant group's armed wing, indicated a preference for an interim truce in the Gaza war but warned it might push for a comprehensive deal if talks falter.
Efforts by Qatar and Egypt, with U.S. backing, aim to negotiate a 60-day truce, yet disputes over ceasefire conditions linger. Israeli PM Netanyahu stresses that peace hinges on Hamas disarmament.
Conflict casualties surge, with over 58,600 Palestinians and 1,650 Israelis and foreign nationals dead as talks stall without breakthrough on key issues like Israeli army withdrawals and aid mechanisms.
