Military Bases: The New Frontier for Immigrant Detention

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to utilize military bases in Indiana and New Jersey to detain immigrants, asserting it will not impact operations or training. This aligns with President Donald Trump's intensified strategies on immigration enforcement.

Hegseth's communication to Congress outlined temporary detainment at Camp Atterbury and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for immigrants captured in the US. Administration officials aim to expand current detention capacity significantly, as stated by Trump's border czar Tom Homan during a press briefing.

Raising alarms, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups criticize potential impacts on military resources and the broader implications for immigration policy. There is growing concern about detainment conditions and historical precedence of using military sites for immigrant housing, recalling practices during both Trump and Obama's administrations.