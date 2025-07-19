Left Menu

NAPA Pushes for Enhanced Scrutiny on Punjab's Migration Maze

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) seeks stringent checks on foreign job ads by travel agents in Punjab. Many Punjabis, lured by unregulated agents with false promises of high-paying jobs abroad, face exploitation. NAPA calls for legal frameworks and international cooperation to combat human trafficking.

Updated: 19-07-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:00 IST
The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has raised concerns about foreign job advertisements by travel agents in Punjab, asserting they are gateways to human trafficking. The association stresses that hundreds of Punjabi youths are misled by deceptive migration schemes each year.

Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal stated that these agents operate through intricate networks, using ostentatious ads to entice vulnerable individuals. Many are promised lucrative jobs abroad, only to be left in transit countries or trapped in harsh conditions, at a cost of Rs 20 to 50 lakh.

Chahal advocated for a regulatory system to verify the legitimacy of these agents. He urged international cooperation against trafficking and called for awareness campaigns in rural zones. The unchecked migration is impacting the Indian diaspora's reputation, necessitating a coordinated response from Indian and global authorities.

