Left Menu

TTD Suspends Four Employees Over Allegations of Practicing Other Faiths

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has suspended four employees on allegations that they are non-Hindus practicing other religions, violating the institution's code of conduct. The staff includes a deputy executive engineer and medical personnel. This action follows an investigation by the TTD Vigilance Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:07 IST
TTD Suspends Four Employees Over Allegations of Practicing Other Faiths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken decisive action, suspending four staff members accused of not adhering to the institution's religious code by practicing faiths other than Hinduism.

The suspended employees include Deputy Executive Engineer B Elizar and healthcare staff from BIRRD Hospital, who are now facing accusations of misconduct.

The decision came after a detailed investigation by the TTD Vigilance Department, which prompted immediate departmental actions as per regulations, leading to the suspension of the involved personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025