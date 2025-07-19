TTD Suspends Four Employees Over Allegations of Practicing Other Faiths

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken decisive action, suspending four staff members accused of not adhering to the institution's religious code by practicing faiths other than Hinduism.

The suspended employees include Deputy Executive Engineer B Elizar and healthcare staff from BIRRD Hospital, who are now facing accusations of misconduct.

The decision came after a detailed investigation by the TTD Vigilance Department, which prompted immediate departmental actions as per regulations, leading to the suspension of the involved personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)