Nepal Sets Stage for Fair Elections with New Code of Conduct
Nepal's Election Commission will implement a model code of conduct to ensure a fair and impartial environment for the general election on March 5. Sushila Karki, as interim prime minister, prompted these developments following the resignation of K P Sharma Oli due to protests and corruption allegations.
Nepal's Election Commission has announced the implementation of a model code of conduct from Sunday midnight to ensure a fair and transparent environment ahead of the country's general election on March 5.
The decision, taken during a Sunday meeting, aims to foster a free, impartial, and fear-free voting atmosphere, as permitted under Section 22 of the Election Commission Act-2073. The act empowers the commission to formulate and enforce such a code.
Election officials plan to brief government ministers and top officials about the new regulations. The elections follow K P Sharma Oli's resignation, spurred by youth-led protests over corruption and social media bans, which subsequently led Sushila Karki to serve as interim prime minister.
