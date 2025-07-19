Left Menu

Google and Meta Under Scrutiny by Indian Crime Agency

Tech giants Google and Meta are being investigated by India's financial crime fighting agency for allegedly facilitating the promotion of online betting apps through advertisements. The Enforcement Directorate will examine the involvement of these platforms in advertising illegal betting, following government concerns about financial risks to youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:41 IST
Google and Meta Under Scrutiny by Indian Crime Agency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's financial crime fighting agency has initiated an investigation into tech giants Google and Meta, focusing on allegations of money laundering linked to online betting apps. Executives from both companies have been summoned to New Delhi on July 21 to address these accusations, government sources reported.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing whether Google and Meta facilitated the promotion of betting apps through their advertising platforms despite a government directive against such endorsements. This move underscores growing concerns over the socio-economic risks posed by online gambling, particularly among young consumers.

While Google and Meta have not yet commented on these developments, India's information ministry had previously warned against the advertisement of betting, citing significant potential harm. Domestic reports initially revealed this investigation, intensifying the spotlight on these tech behemoths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025