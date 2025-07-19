Google and Meta Under Scrutiny by Indian Crime Agency

India's financial crime fighting agency has initiated an investigation into tech giants Google and Meta, focusing on allegations of money laundering linked to online betting apps. Executives from both companies have been summoned to New Delhi on July 21 to address these accusations, government sources reported.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing whether Google and Meta facilitated the promotion of betting apps through their advertising platforms despite a government directive against such endorsements. This move underscores growing concerns over the socio-economic risks posed by online gambling, particularly among young consumers.

While Google and Meta have not yet commented on these developments, India's information ministry had previously warned against the advertisement of betting, citing significant potential harm. Domestic reports initially revealed this investigation, intensifying the spotlight on these tech behemoths.

(With inputs from agencies.)