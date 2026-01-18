Left Menu

Magicwin Unmasked: The Intricate Web of Illegal Online Betting

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against an online betting website, Magicwin, with roots in Pakistan and operations in the UAE. Banned in India, Magicwin is accused of financial misconduct and unauthorized streams of ICC events, using celebrities to promote its activities.

Updated: 18-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:15 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday announced the filing of a chargesheet against Magicwin, an online betting website with Pakistani directors operating from the UAE.

Fourteen individuals and companies have been implicated in the case, following India's 2025 ban on real-money gaming as a financial and social menace.

The charges stem from illegal broadcasts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by Magicwin, with funds reportedly laundered via hawala and cryptocurrencies.

