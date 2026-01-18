Magicwin Unmasked: The Intricate Web of Illegal Online Betting

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday announced the filing of a chargesheet against Magicwin, an online betting website with Pakistani directors operating from the UAE.

Fourteen individuals and companies have been implicated in the case, following India's 2025 ban on real-money gaming as a financial and social menace.

The charges stem from illegal broadcasts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by Magicwin, with funds reportedly laundered via hawala and cryptocurrencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)