Left Menu

Sarma vs Banerjee: A Battle Over Borders and Beliefs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of weakening her state's future by promoting encroachment and appeasement politics. Sarma claims the Assam government stands firm in protecting its heritage against unchecked Muslim infiltration, which he labels as a national threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:40 IST
Sarma vs Banerjee: A Battle Over Borders and Beliefs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of jeopardizing her state's future by fostering illegal encroachment and engaging in appeasement politics to maintain power. Sarma insists that Assam will remain steadfast in its fight to preserve its heritage.

Reacting to Banerjee's allegations on social media against the Assam government for alleged intimidation of Bengali-speaking residents, Sarma responded by reaffirming his administration's commitment to resist the ongoing, unregulated Muslim infiltration that he says threatens the state's demographic balance.

Sarma further charged Banerjee with compromising Bengal's integrity by remaining silent on border infiltration issues, all for political gain. He underlined his administration's efforts to unify Assam's diverse communities, stating that no society can thrive without protecting its boundaries and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025