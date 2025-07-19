Sarma vs Banerjee: A Battle Over Borders and Beliefs

In a heated political exchange, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of jeopardizing her state's future by fostering illegal encroachment and engaging in appeasement politics to maintain power. Sarma insists that Assam will remain steadfast in its fight to preserve its heritage.

Reacting to Banerjee's allegations on social media against the Assam government for alleged intimidation of Bengali-speaking residents, Sarma responded by reaffirming his administration's commitment to resist the ongoing, unregulated Muslim infiltration that he says threatens the state's demographic balance.

Sarma further charged Banerjee with compromising Bengal's integrity by remaining silent on border infiltration issues, all for political gain. He underlined his administration's efforts to unify Assam's diverse communities, stating that no society can thrive without protecting its boundaries and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)