INS Sandhayak Strengthens Indo-Malaysian Maritime Ties During Port Klang Visit

In a significant milestone for regional maritime cooperation, the Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel Large (SVL), INS Sandhayak, made its maiden port call at Port Klang, Malaysia, from 16 to 19 July 2025. This visit underscores India’s expanding role in bolstering hydrographic capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region under the aegis of the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) and the National Hydrographic Office (NHO).

This historic engagement not only represents a technical collaboration in the hydrographic domain but also deepens the strategic maritime partnership between India and Malaysia.

A Capable New Addition to India’s Maritime Fleet

INS Sandhayak is the lead ship of the Sandhayak-class survey vessels, and was commissioned in February 2024. Fully indigenously designed and constructed, the vessel showcases India’s shipbuilding capabilities and is a major step towards self-reliance in defence production.

Built with full-spectrum hydrographic surveying abilities, the ship is equipped for both coastal and deep-sea surveys, oceanographic data collection, and a range of auxiliary missions, including:

Search and Rescue (SAR) operations

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR)

Helicopter operations

Onboard hospital and medical facilities

These diverse capabilities enable INS Sandhayak to operate as a multidimensional maritime asset across peacetime and crisis scenarios.

Port Klang Visit: Technical Exchange and Diplomacy in Action

INS Sandhayak’s stopover at Port Klang was a key diplomatic gesture, aimed at strengthening hydrographic cooperation between India and Malaysia. The visit facilitated a series of engagements, both technical and cultural, including:

In-depth knowledge exchange sessions with Malaysian hydrographic experts

Institutional dialogue on survey technologies, best practices, and maritime data sharing

Official receptions and onboard visits involving local dignitaries and maritime stakeholders

Public diplomacy events to raise awareness of India’s regional initiatives

A notable element of the port call was the emphasis on India’s broader MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, promoting maritime peace, prosperity, and shared growth.

MAHASAGAR Vision: India’s Maritime Outreach Strategy

The MAHASAGAR vision represents India’s strategic framework to enhance regional security and economic cooperation through maritime partnerships. Through initiatives like capacity building, shared training modules, and technological cooperation, India aims to enable smaller and developing littoral states to maintain secure and well-charted waters.

The Port Klang visit reaffirmed this commitment by offering Malaysia sustained support in hydrographic surveying and maritime domain awareness, essential for safe navigation, resource exploration, and environmental protection.

Building Hydrographic Bridges in Southeast Asia

India’s robust hydrographic engagements have helped it emerge as a regional leader in maritime mapping and navigation safety. Through its National Hydrographic Office, India provides assistance to countries across the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, conducting joint surveys and capacity-building programs.

INS Sandhayak’s visit reflects this growing reputation, and its state-of-the-art surveying equipment and indigenous design serve as testimony to India's rising technological stature in maritime operations.

Outlook: Strengthening Maritime Friendships

This port call is not an isolated event but part of a broader pattern of increasing Indo-Malaysian maritime collaboration. Future initiatives could include:

Joint hydrographic surveys

Training of Malaysian naval personnel in Indian institutions

Interoperability exercises and information sharing

Collaborative use of oceanographic data for research and disaster response

As India works toward realizing its Indo-Pacific maritime vision, INS Sandhayak and her sister ships will continue to act as key instruments of diplomacy and cooperation, paving the way for a more connected, secure, and prosperous maritime neighbourhood.