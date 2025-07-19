Left Menu

Congo and M23: A Pledge Towards Peace in Doha

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have committed to signing a peace agreement by August 18, following mediation efforts in Qatar. The agreement aims to stabilize the conflict-ridden regions, with ongoing hurdles including troop withdrawals and confidence-building measures still to be negotiated.

Updated: 19-07-2025 22:14 IST
A landmark step has been marked in the Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict with the M23 rebel group as both parties pledged to sign a peace agreement by August 18. This development follows extensive Qatari mediation, culminating in a signing ceremony witnessed by representatives of both sides in Doha.

The United States has played a critical role, exerting pressure to finalize a durable peace deal in Congo. President Donald Trump views such a deal as a catalyst for Western investment in Congo, a country rich in minerals. Recently, Rwandan and Congolese ministers signed a peace deal, showcasing encouraging progress in peace negotiations.

Despite the progress, unresolved issues persist, notably regarding the withdrawal of M23 and the restoration of state authority in rebel-held territories. While challenges remain, Congo's spokesperson emphasized the importance of adhering to new timelines, with hopes high for lasting peace and stability across the Great Lakes region.

