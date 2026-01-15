Left Menu

Trump Administration Moves to Negotiate on Imports of Critical Minerals

U.S. President Donald Trump aims to negotiate with trading partners to adjust imports of processed critical minerals, the White House announced. The initiative includes adopting price floors in collaboration with allies to stabilize trade in these resources, crucial for industry and security.

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken steps toward negotiating with international trading partners to better regulate the importation of processed critical minerals and their derivative products, according to a statement from the White House on Wednesday.

The Administration's goal in these negotiations is to work alongside allies to support the establishment of price floors for trade in processed critical minerals and their derivatives. This strategy aims to stabilize the market, especially given the essential role these minerals play in various industries and national security.

The move comes amid ongoing discussions on global supply chains and economic security, reflecting the importance of these minerals in technological and industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

