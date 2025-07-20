Left Menu

Delhi HC Urges Decision on Arms Licence Plea of Ex-NIA Judge

The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to process the application of a former NIA special judge for an arms licence, citing personal security concerns. Despite applying in November 2023, the judge claims no action has been taken, leaving his family vulnerable to potential threats.

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a plea raised by a former National Investigation Agency (NIA) special judge seeking an arms licence for security reasons. The court has urged relevant authorities to reach a decision on his application without further delay.

The former judge, currently on deputation in Delhi, initially submitted his application in November 2023, yet alleges no action has been taken by the relevant authorities, leaving his family exposed to possible threats. Justice Sachin Datta noted that authorities have committed to resolving the issue promptly.

The court's decision allows the petitioner to pursue legal remedies should he find the outcome unsatisfactory. The plea emphasizes the judge's need for protection, given his judicial background and current assignments.

