NDRF's New Canine Allies: Cadaver Dogs in Disaster Zones

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is training its first batch of cadaver dogs to locate human remains in disaster zones. These specially trained canines, from Belgian Malinois and Labrador breeds, are being prepared with a scent simulating a deceased body. The initiative aims to bring closure to victims' families.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is set to deploy its first team of cadaver dogs to detect human remains in disaster or accident sites. This group of specially trained canines will be operational soon, providing an essential service to locate bodies among debris.

Approximately six dogs are undergoing training at the NDRF bases in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, and Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. These dogs, primarily from the Belgian Malinois and Labrador breeds, are being trained with a specially procured scent that mimics the odor of human remains.

Historically focused on life-saving operations, the NDRF sees this new initiative as crucial for providing closure to victims' families. Despite the challenges in training such dogs due to environmental factors, the NDRF aims to improve their operations in disaster-stricken areas across India.

