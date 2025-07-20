Daring Bareilly Car Incident: Home Guard's Harrowing 5-KM Ride

On a tense Saturday night in Bareilly, a home guard was subjected to a terrifying ordeal as he was dragged nearly 5 kilometers by a car. This dramatic incident unfolded when the driver, defying traffic direction, refused to halt his vehicle from a one-way street.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek confirmed the vehicle had been identified, ensuring that decisive action would follow. After broadcasting the event over wireless, police erected barriers that redirected the fleeing car towards the Chauphula bridge.

Despite hanging onto the car bonnet, the home guard leapt to safety when speed reduced near Chowki Chowk. A search for the runaway driver has since been launched, as authorities intensify efforts to bring him to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)