Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Case Unlikely to Reveal New Details

The Justice Department's recent move to unseal grand jury transcripts from the prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is drawing skepticism from former federal prosecutors. Experts, including Sarah Krissoff, argue that releasing these documents will not provide groundbreaking revelations.

Krissoff, a former Manhattan assistant U.S. attorney, criticized the move as mere political posturing. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the importance of transparency, yet experts doubt the transcripts will contain much new information.

As pressure mounts for disclosure, concerns over witness identities and ongoing legal proceedings persist. Experts warn that unsealing these documents might conflict with established grand jury secrecy traditions, posing risks to the case's integrity.

