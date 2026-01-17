Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Supreme Court Review for Electoral Transparency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:56 IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav signaled plans to petition the Supreme Court regarding electoral transparency.

During a press conference, Yadav accused the BJP of altering electoral rolls and emphasized the need for Supreme Court intervention to ensure the list's validity.

Additionally, he advocated for a return to ballot paper elections, referencing practices in countries like Germany and Japan.

Discussing state-level alliances, Yadav expressed a potential collaboration interest with the BJD, while also mentioning historical ties between their parties.

Yadav criticized the BJP's Ayushman Bharat health card, promoting universal free healthcare for the poor, and accused the party of stoking communal tensions for political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

