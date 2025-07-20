Meat Scare on Kanwar Yatra Route Quelled

Panic briefly gripped parts of Firozabad on Sunday evening after pieces of meat were reportedly discovered on the kanwar yatra route near Kotla crossing, local officials announced.

Police indicated that the meat was allegedly thrown from a flyover above the yatra pathway. Quick response by local law enforcement and government officials averted potential escalation.

Sanjul Pandey, Station House Officer of Uttar police station, stated, 'Realizing the situation's sensitivity, officers promptly cleared the area.' To maintain order, police showered flowers on passing kanwariyas. The yatra proceeded without disruption, and security has been increased as investigations seek those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)