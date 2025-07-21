Left Menu

International Tensions Flare as Wells Fargo Banker Blocked from Leaving China

Chenyue Mao, a Wells Fargo banker, has been barred from leaving China due to involvement in a criminal case. China's authorities have implemented the restriction under legal regulations, asserting that her rights will be protected. The foreign ministry has provided minimal details about the case.

In a move that has caught international attention, China's foreign ministry announced on Monday that Chenyue Mao, a Wells Fargo banker, is prohibited from leaving the country due to her involvement in a criminal investigation.

Guo Jiakun, the ministry's spokesperson, emphasized at a regular press briefing that Chinese law enforcement authorities enacted these exit restrictions in accordance with local legislation. He assured that Mao's legitimate rights and interests would be safeguarded during the investigation.

Details surrounding the criminal case remain undisclosed as Guo refrained from providing additional information about the nature of the allegations against Mao.

