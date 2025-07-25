Supreme Court Challenges Disability Discrimination in Uttarakhand's Judicial Exams
The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Uttarakhand government and its public services commission on a plea challenging the exclusion of blind and locomotor-disabled individuals from judicial service exams. The plea argues that such exclusions violate the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, demanding urgent reconsideration.
The Supreme Court has intervened in a significant case concerning the rights of disabled individuals aspiring to join the judicial services in Uttarakhand. On Friday, the apex court demanded responses from the state government and its public services commission following a plea against the exclusion of candidates with blindness and locomotor disabilities from the judicial service examinations.
Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan took note of Sravya Sindhuri's petition, challenging the alleged discriminatory recruitment practices. The plea highlights that such exclusion violates constitutional rights and contravenes the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act of 2016, which mandates equal opportunity.
The court pointed to a landmark decision in March that struck down similar provisions in Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing the right against discrimination as fundamental. The petition questions the advertisement issued on May 16, seeking its annulment for imposing unlawful restrictions and a domicile condition, excluding non-resident disabled candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
