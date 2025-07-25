Senior Korean embassy official visits Ayodhya

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Korean Embassy in India, Lim Sang-woo, concluded his two-day visit to Ayodha on Friday, the district administration said in a statement.

Sang-woo stopped by the Queen Ho Memorial Park on the banks of Saryu river on Thursday. He also visited other important places in Ayodhya, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said the statement.

He said a formal meeting was held with the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Korean Embassy in India, the objective of which was to take forward the India-Korea relationship.

"This meeting was held on how to connect Ayodhya and Korea city better and I am sure that the relationship between India and Korea will become stronger," Funde said.

