Former ED officer sentenced to three years' imprisonment in bribery case: CBI
A special CBI court on Friday sentenced a former enforcement officer of the Enforcement Directorate to three years' imprisonment in a bribery case, officials said.
Lalit Bazad, who was on deputation from the Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise, Chennai, had accepted Rs 5 lakh bribe by threatening a businessman to harm his business and reputation by entangling him in endless legal proceedings.
The officer, who was posted in the Bengaluru unit of the agency, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5.5 lakh by the special court, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
