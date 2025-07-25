Left Menu

Man shot dead near liquor shop in UP's Kaushambi

As soon as he parked his motorcycle, some people who were waiting for him shot him in the chest.Singh said that the police took him to a hospital in Prayagraj, where he died during treatment.The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:51 IST
Man shot dead near liquor shop in UP's Kaushambi
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man died after he was shot at on Friday evening here, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Raju (30), a resident of Ganja village in Prayagraj district, was going to buy liquor from a liquor shop in Magdumpur village of Pipri police station area. As soon as he parked his motorcycle, some people who were waiting for him shot him in the chest.

Singh said that the police took him to a hospital in Prayagraj, where he died during treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025