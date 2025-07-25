Man shot dead near liquor shop in UP's Kaushambi
As soon as he parked his motorcycle, some people who were waiting for him shot him in the chest.Singh said that the police took him to a hospital in Prayagraj, where he died during treatment.The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man died after he was shot at on Friday evening here, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Raju (30), a resident of Ganja village in Prayagraj district, was going to buy liquor from a liquor shop in Magdumpur village of Pipri police station area. As soon as he parked his motorcycle, some people who were waiting for him shot him in the chest.
Singh said that the police took him to a hospital in Prayagraj, where he died during treatment.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Major Ganja Bust at Agartala: Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Drug Smuggling
Tributes Pour In for Stuntman Raju After Tragic On-Set Accident
Tragic Demise: S M Raju, Legendary Stuntman, Passes in Action
Gachibowli Crackdown: IT Professionals Among 14 Held in Ganja Bust
Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed as Governor of Goa: Rashtrapati Bhavan.