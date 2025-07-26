Left Menu

Man 'rapes' minor neighbour in UP's Banda, held after encounter

Superintendent of Police SP Palash Bansal said at around 5 pm on Friday, the 20-year-old accused lured the girl to his house, where he raped her.A police team was formed to arrest the accused after a family member of the victim reported the incident. Police retaliated, and the accused was shot in both legs, said the SP.He has been arrested and admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 26-07-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 09:37 IST
Man 'rapes' minor neighbour in UP's Banda, held after encounter
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kalinjar area here by her neighbour, police said on Saturday. The accused was held following an encounter.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. Superintendent of Police (SP) Palash Bansal said at around 5 pm on Friday, the 20-year-old accused lured the girl to his house, where he raped her.

"A police team was formed to arrest the accused after a family member of the victim reported the incident. The police team surrounded the accused who opened fire. Police retaliated, and the accused was shot in both legs," said the SP.

He has been arrested and admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025