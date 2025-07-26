Left Menu

Empowering Chhattisgarh: Minister's Vision for Rural Transformation

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar visited Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, advocating for targeted actions to tackle socio-economic issues. He emphasized the role of women, digital infrastructure, and welfare schemes in fostering development and inspected various projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and community empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:51 IST
minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar toured the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Chhattisgarh, calling for 'targeted action' to address the area's socio-economic challenges.

As part of the Aspirational Districts Programme, the minister highlighted the critical roles played by women, digital infrastructure, and welfare schemes in promoting inclusive growth, according to an official release.

Chandra Sekhar praised the transformation of remote tribal areas into digitally equipped, self-sufficient communities, describing it as 'a living testament to India's grassroots progress.' He pushed for 100% saturation of Central schemes like Amrit Sarovar and PMAY-G, while also reviewing local road construction and healthcare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

