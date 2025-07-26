Left Menu

Venezuelan Little League Team Denied US Entry for Tournament

The Venezuelan Cacique Mara Little League team was denied entry into the U.S. for an international baseball event in South Carolina. President Trump's proclamation affected visa approvals. With appeals under review, a Mexican team replaces them. The denied opportunity disappoints young athletes after their regional success.

Updated: 26-07-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:22 IST
Venezuelan Little League Team Denied US Entry for Tournament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is currently reassessing a decision that blocked a Venezuelan Little League team from entering the country for a baseball tournament in South Carolina, according to the State Department's announcement on Saturday.

The Cacique Mara Little League missed out on a chance to vie for the 2025 Senior League Baseball World Series title in Easley, South Carolina, due to visa issues, as noted in a statement from Little League International. A Mexican team will replace them to ensure the tournament proceeds, Little League International confirmed.

President Donald Trump's recent proclamation limits entry from 12 nations, including Venezuela. Despite the White House's silence on the matter, the State Department is investigating to verify if all visa protocols were followed and the necessary appeals were lodged, a spokesperson disclosed. Cacique Mara concluded their regional run with a flawless 5-0 record, Little League reports. The 2025 tournament will occur from July 26 to August 2.

