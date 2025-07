Israeli Military Initiates Tactical Pause in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Concerns

The Israeli military has declared a 'tactical pause' in its operations across three areas in Gaza, aiming to alleviate a critical humanitarian situation. This decision was announced on Sunday.

Operations will cease in Muwasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm daily until further notice, according to a military statement.

Furthermore, secure corridors will be designated to ensure that aid agencies can deliver essential food and supplies to the residents of Gaza during this pause.

