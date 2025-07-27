Arrests Made in Shocking Budhana Kidnapping Case
In Budhana, two men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping two teenage girls, both cousins, at gunpoint. The suspects, Pradeep and Gaurav, face charges under the POCSO Act. The incident was discovered after the minors reported the crime to their parents upon returning home.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Budhana have apprehended two men, identified as Pradeep and Gaurav, accused of the heinous act of kidnapping and raping two teenage girls. The arrest occurred late Saturday night, according to police sources.
Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh confirmed the duo's arrest, stating they are facing serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This comes after allegations surfaced that the pair had abducted and violated the minors at gunpoint.
The distressing episode came to public attention when the victims, aged 15 and 16, disclosed the brutal ordeal to their families upon returning home. Authorities are currently conducting medical examinations as part of the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
