Arrests Made in Shocking Budhana Kidnapping Case

Authorities in Budhana have apprehended two men, identified as Pradeep and Gaurav, accused of the heinous act of kidnapping and raping two teenage girls. The arrest occurred late Saturday night, according to police sources.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh confirmed the duo's arrest, stating they are facing serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This comes after allegations surfaced that the pair had abducted and violated the minors at gunpoint.

The distressing episode came to public attention when the victims, aged 15 and 16, disclosed the brutal ordeal to their families upon returning home. Authorities are currently conducting medical examinations as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)