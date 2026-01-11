Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Accuses Assam CM of Misgovernance Amid Mass Joining Protest

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi launches scathing criticism of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing incompetence and corruption. Gogoi asserts the government suppresses minority voting rights and creates fear through misleading narratives. A significant unity event sees key political figures join Congress in response.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique of Assam's governance, Congress President Gaurav Gogoi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of widespread corruption and failing to ensure justice. The allegations came amid claims of voter suppression against minorities, exacerbating tensions in the state's political climate.

During a significant political event in Guwahati, Gogoi led a mass joining program under the Jati Bachao, Mati Bachao campaign. Key figures across various political parties, including former leaders of minority and tribal organizations, defected to Congress, signaling growing unrest and discontent with the current administration.

Gogoi stressed Assam's need to overcome divisive fear politics and recapture the unity seen during historical battles. By questioning authority, Gogoi channelled his late father's legacy, advancing calls for the end of Sarma's reign through collective action and upcoming electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

