Arrest of Punjab Grenade Attack Suspect
A 22-year-old man, Karanbir from Gurdaspur, linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and involved in a grenade attack on a Punjab police station, has been arrested. Additionally, he was found trafficking illegal arms in Delhi. Another BKI associate was previously apprehended by the Special Cell.
The Special Cell has arrested 22-year-old Karanbir, wanted in connection with a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab. The suspect, a resident of Gurdaspur, is allegedly linked to the banned militant organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and has been involved in illegal arms trafficking in Delhi.
According to an officer's statement on Sunday, Karanbir was tied to the April 7 attack on Qila Lal Singh Police Station in Batala, Punjab. The arrest comes as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle networks associated with BKI.
An earlier arrest in a similar case underscores the Special Cell's focus on curbing the influence and activities of BKI operatives, highlighting the organization's persistent threat to regional security.
