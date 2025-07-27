Public Humiliation Sparks Controversy in Shivpuri
In Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, a man was publicly humiliated by having a shoe placed on his head due to an old dispute. The incident gained attention after a video went viral. Police arrested the suspect, and investigation is underway. Local politicians condemned the act, describing it as a 'Talibani punishment.'
In Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a man faced public humiliation over an alleged old dispute involving a shoe placed atop his head. The event, which unfolded outside a medical store, was recorded and quickly went viral, prompting police action.
The authorities arrested Chhotu alias Pradeep Rawat in connection with the incident. The Bairad police registered a case under section 196(1)(B) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses promoting enmity or ill-will between groups. Investigations into the motive continue, with no clear provocation identified yet.
The incident drew political attention, with Congress MLA Kailash Kushwah condemning the act as 'Talibani punishment.' He highlighted the public humiliation of a young trader within the presence of local BJP leaders, characterizing it as a lingering personal conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
