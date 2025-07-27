Left Menu

New Chapter in US-China Trade Talks: A Temporary Truce

Beijing and Washington reportedly plan to extend their tariff truce by three months during trade talks in Stockholm. This pause aims to prevent further escalation of their ongoing trade war. Discussions will also address fentanyl-related tariffs, as China’s delegation pushes for solutions, according to informed sources.

Updated: 27-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:10 IST
New Chapter in US-China Trade Talks: A Temporary Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Beijing and Washington are expected to prolong their tariff truce by an additional three months. This extension is set to occur during trade talks in Stockholm, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The proposed 90-day pause is designed to prevent the introduction of new tariffs and avoid actions that could escalate the trade conflict between the United States and China. The discussions are anticipated to address not only de-escalation but also specific concerns such as fentanyl-related tariffs.

While Reuters has not yet verified the reported details, the White House has not offered any immediate comments. These talks represent the third round of negotiations aimed at resolving persistent trade disagreements between the two economic powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

