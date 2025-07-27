Boeing Union Members Reject Fighter Jet Contract Proposal
Union members in St. Louis who manufacture Boeing fighter jets voted to reject the company's contract proposal. The proposal offered a 20% wage increase over four years, bonuses, and more vacations. The union criticized it for not meeting workforce priorities. A strike could follow after a cooling-off period.
Union members responsible for assembling Boeing's fighter jets in the St. Louis area have decisively rejected the company's latest contract offer.
Boeing proposed a 20% wage increase over four years, a $5,000 ratification bonus, additional vacation days, and more sick leave to over 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837. However, union leaders stated that the offer failed to adequately address the needs and sacrifices of their skilled workforce.
The union announced that the current contract is set to expire soon, with a seven-day cooling-off period before any potential strike. Boeing's defense division is currently expanding its manufacturing facilities in the area due to a new contract with the U.S. Air Force for the F-47 fighter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
