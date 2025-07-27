Boeing Union Members Reject Fighter Jet Contract Proposal

Union members responsible for assembling Boeing's fighter jets in the St. Louis area have decisively rejected the company's latest contract offer.

Boeing proposed a 20% wage increase over four years, a $5,000 ratification bonus, additional vacation days, and more sick leave to over 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837. However, union leaders stated that the offer failed to adequately address the needs and sacrifices of their skilled workforce.

The union announced that the current contract is set to expire soon, with a seven-day cooling-off period before any potential strike. Boeing's defense division is currently expanding its manufacturing facilities in the area due to a new contract with the U.S. Air Force for the F-47 fighter.

(With inputs from agencies.)