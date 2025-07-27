Knife Attack Shocks Michigan Walmart

Authorities in Michigan are preparing to press terrorism charges, along with 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, against the individual accused of a shocking knife attack at a Walmart store.

The incident took place on Saturday in Traverse City, where eleven shoppers were randomly stabbed, heightening community fears.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported that the 42-year-old suspect entered the store at around 4:45 p.m. and wielded a folding knife to carry out the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)