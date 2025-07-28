Top Execs and Diplomatic Moves: The Financial Pulse
Top stories from the Financial Times include the high earnings of Zegona's Eamonn O'Hare, UK Labour leader Keir Starmer's return to address the Palestinian crisis, and a US-EU tariff agreement to prevent a trade war. Reuters has not verified these stories.
The Financial Times highlights notable developments in business and politics. Eamonn O'Hare, leading Zegona, topped the UK pay charts with a 131 million pound compensation, marking him as the highest-paid CEO among UK-listed firms.
In political circles, Labour leader Keir Starmer is set to recall his cabinet amid escalating tensions in Gaza, where a pressing humanitarian crisis is mounting pressure on the UK government to reconsider its stance.
Meanwhile, the US and EU have reached a crucial tariff agreement to stave off a potential trade war, though it imposes a 15% tariff on most imports from the EU.
