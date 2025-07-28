Tragic Punjab Canal Accident: Devotees' Return Turns Fatal

In a tragic accident in Punjab's Ludhiana district, six people lost their lives when a pickup vehicle fell into the Sirhind canal near Jagera bridge, authorities reported. The incident unfolded on Sunday night as a group of over 25 devotees was returning from paying obeisance at the Mata Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Police investigations revealed that the mishap occurred when the vehicle's driver lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle along the canal's bank. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Satinder Singh, confirmed that the bodies of six devotees had been recovered, with three others still missing. Among the deceased were three women and two children.

The situation prompted an immediate response, as Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav rushed to the scene to oversee rescue operations. While most individuals were saved last night, the search for the missing continues, officials confirmed.