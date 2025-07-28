Left Menu

Heist in the Capital: Cook and Cohorts Nabbed in Rs 1 Crore Theft

Delhi Police apprehended a man from Odisha for theft of over Rs 1 crore from a businessman's home. Kashinath Mallick, the mastermind, along with two associates, was arrested and Rs 65 lakh was recovered. Mallick worked as a cook while his accomplices were domestic helpers.

Balasore | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:25 IST
In a major bust, Delhi Police, in collaboration with Odisha Police, have apprehended a suspect in a high-stakes theft involving over Rs 1 crore stolen from a businessman's house in the national capital.

The primary suspect, Kashinath Mallick, a cook for the businessman, was arrested in Odisha's Balasore district. Police recovered Rs 20 lakh from Mallick, believed to have orchestrated the heist with two associates, Ashutosh and Jagabandhu Mallick.

Both accomplices, who worked as domestic help, were captured at transport hubs in Delhi and Patna with Rs 45 lakh of the stolen money. Authorities continue their investigation into the daring crime.

