Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Introduces Key Reforms and Initiatives

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has introduced a range of reforms that promise significant socio-economic impacts. Chief among these is the introduction of a reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in urban local bodies. This decision, made public on Thursday, adds OBC to the roster that already includes women, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribes.

Additionally, the cabinet has given the green light to the operation of lotteries, lifting a 1999 ban imposed by the BJP-led government. Further changes in education see a two-year age relaxation for those attempting competitive exams for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Junior Basic Training (JBT) positions. A new provision reserves a seat for orphans in all government-related technical institutions.

In economic moves, the state aims to boost revenue through the auction of mineral quarries, projected to fetch Rs 18.82 crore. Furthermore, the establishment of a Tourism Investment Promotion Council is set to facilitate projects over Rs 50 crore. Relief measures were also granted to families in disaster-stricken areas, with monthly aid for a six-month duration.

