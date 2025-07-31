Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Introduces Key Reforms and Initiatives

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced several reforms including the introduction of OBC reservations in urban local bodies, reintroduction of lotteries, and new age and seat protocols in education. The cabinet also focused on disaster relief measures, mineral quarry auctions, and tourism investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Introduces Key Reforms and Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has introduced a range of reforms that promise significant socio-economic impacts. Chief among these is the introduction of a reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in urban local bodies. This decision, made public on Thursday, adds OBC to the roster that already includes women, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribes.

Additionally, the cabinet has given the green light to the operation of lotteries, lifting a 1999 ban imposed by the BJP-led government. Further changes in education see a two-year age relaxation for those attempting competitive exams for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Junior Basic Training (JBT) positions. A new provision reserves a seat for orphans in all government-related technical institutions.

In economic moves, the state aims to boost revenue through the auction of mineral quarries, projected to fetch Rs 18.82 crore. Furthermore, the establishment of a Tourism Investment Promotion Council is set to facilitate projects over Rs 50 crore. Relief measures were also granted to families in disaster-stricken areas, with monthly aid for a six-month duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025