Punjab Police Thwart Terror Plot with IED Recovery in Tarn Taran
The Punjab Police successfully thwarted a major terror plot by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in Tarn Taran district. The IED, linked to Babbar Khalsa International operative Harwinder Rinda, was defused by an explosive ordnance disposal team. An FIR has been registered under the Explosives Act.
The Punjab Police announced a significant victory against terrorism on Thursday by foiling a major plot associated with Babbar Khalsa International operative Harwinder Rinda. Authorities recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Tarn Taran district.
A collaboration between the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and local police led to the operation, based on reliable human intelligence. The plot was backed by Pakistan's ISI, with connections to BKI operative Rinda and terrorist Lakhbir, alias Landa.
The IED was carefully transported to a secure location for controlled detonation. An explosive ordnance disposal team successfully defused the device. The Punjab Police have registered an FIR under the Explosives Act, as confirmed by Director General Gaurav Yadav.
